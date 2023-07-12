Bengaluru double murder: MD, CEO of Aeronics Media stabbed to death, former employee arrested

Two senior executives of Aeronics Media Pvt. Ltd., a Bengaluru-based internet broadband service provider, were killed at their office. Three men, including a former employee, have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Two senior executives of Aeronics Media Pvt. Ltd., an internet broadband service provider based out of Bengaluru, were killed at their office on July 11. A day after the murder, today, three men were arrested by Amruthahalli police including a former employee of the company.

The victims have been identified as Chief Executive Officer Vinu Kumar (40) and Managing Director Phanindra Subramanya (36). Shabarish alias Felix (27), along with two others — Vinay Reddy (23) and Santosh alias Santhu (26), has been accused of barging into the Aeronics office and hacking the CEO and MD to death.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident unfolded when a group of assailants armed with daggers stormed into the Aeronics office at Pampa Extension near Amruthahalli, a residential area in Bengaluru

Armed with daggers, they attacked the MD, Subramanya, in the presence of employees. Kumar, the CEO, rushed to his colleague's rescue but was assaulted by the assailants' sharp weapons as well.

The killers then allegedly fled the spot. Both victims were immediately rushed to the hospital, but their injuries proved fatal, and they died on the way.

The motive behind the crime is still under investigation, although authorities suspect that intense business rivalry may have played a role. Initial reports suggest that the main accused Felix, was a former employee of Aeronics who recently left to establish his own competing venture.

The other two suspects, Reddy and Santhu, are believed to have been accomplices in the crime.

