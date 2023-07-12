Bengaluru double murder: MD, CEO of Aeronics Media stabbed to death, former employee arrested

Two senior executives of Aeronics Media Pvt. Ltd., a Bengaluru-based internet broadband service provider, were killed at their office. Three men, including a former employee, have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The victims have been identified as Chief Executive Officer Vinu Kumar (40) and Managing Director Phanindra Subramanya (36). Shabarish alias Felix (27), along with two others — Vinay Reddy (23) and Santosh alias Santhu (26), has been accused of barging into the Aeronics office and hacking the CEO and MD to death.

#UPDATE | "Three people arrested by the north east division police in the case," says Lakshmi Prasad, DCP North east (Bengaluru)Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vinu Kumar and MD Phanindra Subramanya of Aeronics Internet Company were killed by a former employee. https://t.co/Snyt3jYaF5 pic.twitter.com/9qGtojWYFj — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023