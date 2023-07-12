CNBC TV18
Bengaluru double murder: MD, CEO of Aeronics Media stabbed to death, former employee arrested

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 12:19:51 PM IST (Published)

Two senior executives of Aeronics Media Pvt. Ltd., a Bengaluru-based internet broadband service provider, were killed at their office. Three men, including a former employee, have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Two senior executives of Aeronics Media Pvt. Ltd., an internet broadband service provider based out of Bengaluru, were killed at their office on July 11. A day after the murder, today, three men were arrested by Amruthahalli police including a former employee of the company.

The victims have been identified as Chief Executive Officer Vinu Kumar (40) and Managing Director Phanindra Subramanya (36). Shabarish alias Felix (27), along with two others — Vinay Reddy (23) and Santosh alias Santhu (26), has been accused of barging into the Aeronics office and hacking the CEO and MD to death.
According to eyewitnesses, the incident unfolded when a group of assailants armed with daggers stormed into the Aeronics office at Pampa Extension near Amruthahalli, a residential area in Bengaluru.
