Ahead of the week-long lockdown starting from today night, Bengaluru clocked Rs 179.42 crore from liquor sales on Tuesday (July 14). Indian Made Liquor (IML) worth Rs 167.20 crore and beer valued at Rs 12.22 crore was sold on Tuesday till 5:00 PM.

In view of the rising coronavirus cases in the city at an alarming proportion, the government decided to impose lockdown from Tuesday 8 pm till 5 am on July 22. Later, Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada districts too decided to impose a lockdown for nine days and seven days respectively from Wednesday.

During the Sunday curfew, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the week-long lockdown will be stringent one and government has made all arrangements to address all concerns ahead of the shutdown.

As many as 19,702 people in Bengaluru have tested positive, of which there are 15,052 active cases, while 4,328 have been discharged. The number of fatalities as of Monday is 321.