Bengaluru-Chennai expressway to become operational by this year-end, says Nitin Gadkari

The minister later expressed his satisfaction over the pace of NH projects and said to the media that the work on the Chennai Port-Maduravoyal Elevated Expressway project would begin soon.

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 7, 2023 10:37:33 PM IST (Updated)

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the Bengaluru-Chennai express highway will be launched by this year-end or January 2024. He also added that Chennai will soon be connected with Delhi through the access-controlled highway project.

“I reviewed the progress of National Highways (NH) projects in Chennai today. The Bengaluru-Chennai express highway will start by this year-end or January 2024. So, you can launch luxury buses and sleeper coaches in this sector,” he said while addressing the 75th anniversary celebrations of Ashok Leyland.
The expressway will prove crucial in reducing the travel time between the two industrial cities to just two hours. As of now, the travel time between two key cities takes anywhere between 5-6 hours.
The expressway passes through three Southern states Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and has a speed limit of 120 kmph. The 262-km-long expressway, part of the Chennai Bengaluru Industrial corridor, was earlier estimated to be complete by August 2024.
“We are making good roads. We are connecting Delhi to Chennai via Surat, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Kurnool, Chennai (and beyond to), Kanyakumari, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi (and also to) Bengaluru and Hyderabad, through the access-controlled highways project,” Nitin Gadkari said.
The minister later expressed his satisfaction over the pace of NH projects and said to the media that the work on the Chennai Port-Maduravoyal Elevated Expressway project would begin soon.
Also Read:India plans to cap the noise of vehicle horns to 50 decibels: Report
-With inputs from PTI
First Published: Sept 7, 2023 10:20 PM IST
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

