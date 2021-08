Seven people were killed in a car accident in the Koramangala area of Bengaluru in the wee hours of Tuesday, said Adugodi Police Station.

The fatalities included Karuna Sagar and Bindu, son and daughter-in-law of DMK MLA from Hosur (Tamil Nadu) Y Prakash, the MLA confirmed.

The couple was travelling in the Audi car which hit an electric pole.

More details are awaited.