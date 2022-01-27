Bengaluru air pollution levels greater than WHO standards: Greenpeace report

The average pollution levels recorded in all 10 air quality monitoring stations in Bengaluru are higher than the standards recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), a report by environmental advocacy group Greenpeace said.

The report titled, ‘Are cities in South India breathing safe air?’ studied data by the Central Pollution Control Board from 10 major cities of South India between November 20, 2020 to November 20, 2021. The 10 cities included Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, Puducherry, Kochi, Mangaluru, Coimbatore and Mysuru.

According to the report, annual PM2.5 levels in cities like Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Coimbatore and Amaravati were six to seven times higher than WHO guidelines of 5 µg/m3. PM2.5 represents atmospheric particulate matter with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres. Cities like Kochi, Mysuru, Chennai and Pondicherry saw PM2.5 levels exceed the WHO guidelines by four to five times, The Indian Express reported.

In the annual PM10 level parameter, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam exceeded the prescribed WHO standards of 15 µg/m3 by six times. Cities like Amaravati, Chennai, Kochi, Mangaluru and Bengaluru exceeded the WHO standards for PM10 by three to four times, while Pondicherry, Mysore and Coimbatore exceeded it by two to three times.

In Bengaluru, PM 2.5 values in all the 10 stations by CPCB and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board are within the NAAQS standards, but in eight stations PM 10 values are higher than NAAQS standards, Hindustan Times reported.

The air quality in all 10 cities studied has deteriorated as more people in cities are turning to private vehicles to avoid COVID-19 infection in public transport. Apart from this, air quality has worsened due to infrastructural development, industries, waste burning and construction activity.

Chronic exposure to air pollution can lead to diseases like asthma, depression, diabetes, stroke, low birth weight, schizophrenia, lung cancer, and can cause premature deaths.

Bengaluru, which has a population of over 12 million, has nearly 10 million vehicles in an area of around 800 square km. Once known as India’s garden city, Bengaluru is now infamous for it slow vehicular movement and was adjudicated “world’s worst traffic” by the Netherlands-based TomTom index, the Hindustan Times report said.