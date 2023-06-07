Bengal municipalities recruitment case: CBI conducts searches at 20 locations

The searches were carried out at the offices of 14 municipal corporations, including Dum Dum, Halisahar, and Bada Nagar, as well as at three premises of accused Ayan Sil and three other locations. The CBI teams also raided the office of the state urban development department in the Salt Lake area.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted searches at 20 locations in West Bengal in connection with alleged irregularities in municipal recruitment, according to officials.

The searches were carried out at the offices of 14 municipal corporations, including Dum Dum, Halisahar, and Bada Nagar, as well as at three premises of accused Ayan Sil and three other locations. The CBI teams also raided the office of the state urban development department in the Salt Lake area.

According to the official, the allegations involve cash-for-jobs schemes related to the appointments of personnel in these civic bodies. The search operations were initiated based on these allegations.