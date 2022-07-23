BEL Recruitment 2022: 150 openings for trainees, project engineers; how to apply

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has released a notification for the recruitment of 150 trainee/project engineer posts on contract basis. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on or before August 3, 2022.

Here’s how to apply for BEL Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website Go to the official website www.bel-india.in

Step 2: On the homepage go to the ‘Career Section.’

Step 3: Under career section, find and click on the apply link for the section reads “Recruitment of Project Engineer-I /Trainee Engineer-I for Assembly, Testing & Troubleshooting of EVMs & VVPATs for EM SBU-Bengaluru.”

Step 4: Select the post for which you want to apply and then register to login with your provided credentials.

Step 5: Complete the application and proceed to the payment gateway.

Step 6: Pay the specified application fee and click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 7: Your application will be submitted upon successful payment, download the same and keep a copy of it.

Application fee

Candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 472 and Rs 177 when applying for the post of Project Engineer and Trainee Engineer, respectively.

The candidates of the SC/ST/PWD category are exempted from paying the application fee.

Age limit

For the post of Project Engineer, the candidates can be a maximum of 32 years of age.

For Trainee Engineer, the candidate can be maximum of 28 years of age.

Educational qualification:

As per the notification, “Candidates must have a 4 years full time degree in B.Sc (Engg.)/B.E/B. Tech Engineering course from any AICTE recognised Institute/University in the disciplines of Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electronics. &Telecommunication/Telecommunication / Communication/ Mechanical/Electrical/Electrical & Electronics/ Computer Science/ Computer Science Engineering/ Computer Science & Engineering.”

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for further details.

Vacancies

There are a total of 150 vacancies to be filled in the BEL recruitment 2022.

Trainee Engineer -I

Discipline wise number of posts as per the official notification:

ECE-54

MECH-20

EEE-04

CS-02

Project Engineer-I

Discipline wise number of posts

ECE-44

MECH-20

EEE-04

CS-02