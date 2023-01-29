Unexpected rainfall fails to dampen the spirit of Beating Retreat ceremony

The Beating Retreat ceremony marks an end to the Republic Day celebrations which begin on January 26. Every year, it is held at Vijay Chowk in Delhi on January 29.

The Beating Retreat ceremony was conducted at Vijay Chowk in Delhi even as the national capital experienced unexpected rainfall. President Droupadi Murmu presided over the ceremony.

Usually, the ceremony starts a little before dusk and as the sun begins to set, it concludes with the flags being lowered and all of Vijay Chowk and everything in its view — Rashtrapati Bhavan, North and South Blocks on one side and India Gate on the other side — being silhoutted with lights. However, this year, grey clouds loomed over Vijay Chowk at sunset time. However, it failed to dampen the spirits of the music bands of the Armed Forces that performed as well as the viewers, most of whom attended the ceremony with their raincoats on.

Indian tunes based on classical ragas and the drone show, comprising 3,500 drones, were among the highlights of the Beating Retreat ceremony.

A total of 29 Indian tunes were played by the bands of of the Navy, Army, Air Force as well as the state police and the Central Armed Police Force, amid the downpour.

The Naval band performed 'Ekla Chola' at the ceremony.

The Naval band performs 'Ekla Cholo Re' at the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also present at the event.

On another note, the Maharashtra contingent of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate has won the prestigious Prime Minister's Banner at the Republic Day Camp (RDC)-2023 event for the second year in a row, defence authorities said on Sunday.

Maharashtra's NCC contingent comprising 111 cadets won the Champions Trophy and the Prime Minister's Banner at the RDC-2023 for standing first overall in addition to winning a rich haul of trophies and laurels/medals, a defence statement said.

Bagging the overall championship trophy was a result of the year-round effort of winning back-to-back at all the Sainik camps and shooting competitions, it said.

Twenty-two cadets from the Maharashtra NCC directorate walked the Kartavya Path as part of the All India NCC contingent. Cadet Pujari Shivananda Ashok had the privilege to command the Republic Day parade contingent. Number 2 Maharashtra Naval NCC Unit was adjudged 'The Most Enterprising Naval Unit (MENU)' and Cadet Astha Singh was awarded for as the best Senior Wing Cadet (Navy) by PM Narendra Modi, it said.

