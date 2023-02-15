BBC Tax Probe: Fully cooperating with I-T department, broadcaster says in internal memo

The Income Tax Department is conducting a survey of the BBC’s tax status and affairs in India; Questions about BBC’s structure, activities, organisation, operations in India are within the remit of investigation, the broadcaster said in an internal memo.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), currently under a tax investigation by the Income Tax Department, wrote an internal memo to employees in which it said it was fully cooperating with the probe and urged them to cooperate insofar as questions related to the broadcaster's tax affairs are concerned.

"The Income Tax Department is conducting a survey of the BBC’s tax status and affairs in India; questions about BBC’s structure, activities, organisation, operations in India are within the remit of investigation," the internal memo, accessed by Reuters, read.

"Questions about your personal tax affairs are outside the remit of the investigation, unless they relate to payment of your salary or expenses by the BBC or if you are summoned under Section 131(1A). If you are asked questions about matters outside these areas you can ask for these to be provided by way of a formal written request, which will be under Section 131(1A). You should be provided with breaks and refreshments," the memo further raid.

Tax officials reached the BBC offices in Mumbai and Delhi on Tuesday morning and asked the employees to not use their systems and phones, including personal ones, sources said earlier, adding that the laptops of employees were also being scanned.

In the memo, BBC urged its employees against deleting or concealing any information on their communications devices.

"If you need to take any medication... you should make a request to the Investigating team... It goes without saying that you should not delete or conceal any information on any of your devices. BBC is cooperating fully with the survey," it added.

Income Tax officials are conducting the probe at the media house's Delhi and Mumbai offices for the second day on Wednesday.

They added that the data at BBC is voluminous and is thus taking time. "Survey is conducted to look into the books of accounts of BBC," sources were quoted by News 18 as saying.