BBC Income Tax Survey continues at Delhi, Mumbai offices | How world reacted

The Income Tax (I-T) survey at Mumbai and Delhi offices of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) continued on Wednesday. Updating on the situation late Tuesday, the BBC said that the I-T authorities "remain at the BBC offices". However, sources said the Tax Department allowed the BBC to start production of their shows.

Official said on Tuesday that the action was part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion and transfer pricing irregularities. Sources said the Income Tax Department had issued several notices to the BBC in past. "BBC has been continuously defiant and non-compliant and has significantly diverted their profits," they told CNBCTV18.

As the survey was underway, BBC news press team released a statement syaing: "The Income Tax authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating. We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible."

Laptops of the employees were scanned as part of the survey. Sources told News 18 that some mobile phones and laptops of senior BBC officials were taken for some time and released after copying data.

How India and world reacted

Political reactions started coming in as soon as the BBC tax survey made headlines. While the Congress called the move "Undeclared emergency" , the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called the BBC 'Bhrasht Bakwaas Corporation".

Reactions from across the world also poured in. The United States (US) emphasised on "free press" and said it was aware of the searches at BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai by the tax authorities.

Stressing on the importance of free press, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, "We support the importance of a free press around the world. We continue to highlight the importance of freedom of expression and freedom of religion or belief as human rights that contribute to strengthening democracies around the world. It has strengthened this democracy here in this country. It has strengthened India's democracy. These universal rights are the bedrock of democracies around the world."

Meanwhile, the UK government sources said it is "closely monitoring" the situation as the BBC said some of its staff have been asked to remain at their Delhi and Mumbai offices to cooperate with the “ongoing enquiries” of the Income Tax authorities, News 18 reported.

While there was no official statement related to the action, British government sources were quoted as saying that they are "closely monitoring reports of tax surveys conducted at the offices of the BBC in India".

Besides this, the New York-based independent non-profit Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urged the Indian government to "stop harassing" journalists. Its Asia programme coordinator Beh Lih Yi was quoted as saying, "Raiding the BBC’s India offices in the wake of a documentary criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi smacks of intimidation".

Amnesty International also tweeted, called the "raids" a "blatant affront to freedom of expression". he South Asia Solidarity Group, a human rights organisation based in the UK, dubbed it a "blatantly vindictive move".