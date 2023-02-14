Watch | Income Tax department conducts survey action at BBC's Mumbai and Delhi offices

Income tax raids are being conducted at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai in view of alleged irregularities and income concealment, sources told CNBC-TV18. Watch here:

The income tax department is conducting a survey action at the British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) Mumbai and New Delhi offices.

The IT survey action is being conducting in view of alleged irregularities and income concealment, the sources said, adding that it was not a raid.

Employees present in the offices were first told to not use the systems and their personal phones, following which they were told to leave. The phones of officials and landslides have been put on restricted use for officers.

Meanwhile, sources told news agency ANI that the income tax officials would take a back-up of the phones and return them to the employees.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Amit Shah had told news agency ANI that the truth always emerges despite all the conspiracies around it, regarding the BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi.

He told the news agency they were after the PM since 2002, but every time he has come out stronger as well as more popular.

The Centre had cracked down on the BBC documentary Índia: The Modi Question', and ordered social media platforms such as Youtube and Twitter to delete videos and tweets that comprised footage from the film.

The documentary chronicles the events that occurred during the 2002 Gujarat riots. It has triggered controversy in India as well as abroad.