UK government 'closely monitoring' income tax department's surveys at BBC offices in Mumbai, Delhi

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is United Kingdom's publicly-funded broadcasting system and it operates under a royal charter.

The United Kingdom is "closely monitoring" the income tax surveys at the BBC offices in Mumbai and New Delhi in India, British government sources said, news agency PTI reported.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is United Kingdom's publicly-funded broadcasting system and it operates under a royal charter.

The survey action that started around noon is still on and would continue tomorrow as well, sources told CNBC-TV18. However, the BBC has now been allowed to operate its production and news, the sources added.

Earlier today. the BBC issued a statement saying it is fully cooperating with the income tax authorities at its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. "We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible," the BBC said.

The income tax department is alleging non-compliance with the transfer pricing rules and diversion of profits, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Under the ongoing survey, the tax department is seeking details on the alleged manipulation of prices for unauthorised benefits, including tax advantages, sources said. The tax department has alleged it is a clear case of deliberately diverting a significant amount of the profits and the BBC is not following the arm's length arrangement in the case of allocation of profit, the sources added.

Last month, the Centre cracked down on the BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question', and ordered social media platforms such as Youtube and Twitter to delete videos and tweets that comprised footage from the film. The documentary chronicles the events that occurred during the 2002 Gujarat riots. It has triggered controversy in India as well as abroad.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Amit Shah had told news agency ANI that the truth always emerges despite all the conspiracies around it, regarding the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He told the news agency they were after the PM since 2002, but every time he has come out stronger as well as more popular.