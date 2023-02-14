Tax department to continue survey of BBC offices tomorrow: Sources

The income tax department officials were still present at the BBC's offices in Mumbai and Delhi, where they have been conducting survey action since almost noon, sources said, adding that the tax department has allowed the BBC to start production of their shows and news.

The income tax department will continue its survey action on the British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) offices on Wednesday as well, people in the know of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

The income tax department officials were still present at the BBC's offices in Mumbai and Delhi, where they have been conducting survey action since almost noon.

The tax department has allowed the BBC to start production of their shows and news, the sources added.

Earlier in the day, sources told CNBC-TV18 that the income tax department is alleging non-compliance with the transfer pricing rules and diversion of profits.

The sources said that the tax department had issued several notices to the BBC in the past and it had been continuously defiant and non-compliant and also alleged that it has significantly diverted its profits.

Under the ongoing survey, the tax department is seeking details on alleged manipulation of prices for unauthorised benefits, including tax advantages, the sources said. The tax department has alleged it is a clear case of deliberately diverting significant amount of the profits and the BBC is not following the arm's length arrangement in the case of allocation of profit, the sources added.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) had issued a statement in the afternoon saying it is fully-cooperating with the income tax authorities at its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. "We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible," the BBC said.

Last month, the Centre had cracked down on the BBC documentary Índia: The Modi Question', and ordered social media platforms such as Youtube and Twitter to delete videos and tweets that comprised footage from the film.

The documentary chronicles the events that occurred during the 2002 Gujarat riots. It has triggered controversy in India as well as abroad.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Amit Shah had told news agency ANI that the truth always emerges despite all the conspiracies around it, regarding the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He told the news agency they were after the PM since 2002, but every time he has come out stronger as well as more popular.