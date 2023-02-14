IT Dept surveys BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai: Sources

Income tax raids are being conducted at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The IT survey action is being conducting in view of alleged irregularities and income concealment, the sources added.

Employees present in the offices have been told to not use the systems and their personal phones as well, the sources added.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Amit Shah had told news agency ANI that the truth always emerges despite all the conspiracies around it, regarding the BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi.

He told the news agency they were after the PM since 2002, but every time he has come out stronger as well as more popular.

The Centre had cracked down on the BBC documentary Índia: The Modi Question', and ordered social media platforms such as Youtube and Twitter to delete videos and tweets that comprised footage from the film.

The documentary chronicles the events that occurred during the 2002 Gujarat riots. It has triggered controversy in India as well as abroad.

Last week , the Supreme Court rejected a plea to ban the BBC in India, citing lack of merit. It said the petition was misconceived and accordingly dismissed. The top court was hearing a petition that alleged the BBC had been biased against India and the Indian government. It was filed by Vishnu Gupta, president of the Hindu Sena, and Beerendra Kumar Singh, a farmer.

