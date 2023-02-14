Tax department surveys BBC offices — top 10 things you need to know

From the ground report, to what the sources, BBC, BJP and Congress have to say and more — here is a roundup of all that you need to know about the income tax department's surveys at the British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) offices in Mumbai and New Delhi on February 14:

The income tax department is surveying the British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Here are the top 10 things you need to know:

The income tax 'surveys' are not the same as income tax 'raids'.

The surveys are being conducted at BBC's offices in KG Marg, Delhi and Kalina in Mumbai. The employees at the Bandra/Khar office in Mumbai were told to go home.

Employees present in the offices were first told to not use the systems and their personal phones, following which they were told to leave. The phones of officials and landlines have been put on restricted use by officers.

The income tax department will continue its survey action at the BBC offices tomorrow as well, but has now allowed it to operate production of its shows and news, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The income tax department is alleging non-compliance with the transfer pricing rules and diversion of profits, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Under the ongoing survey, the tax department is seeking details on the alleged manipulation of prices for unauthorised benefits, including tax advantages, sources said. The tax department has alleged it is a clear case of deliberately diverting a significant amount of the profits and the BBC is not following the arm's length arrangement in the case of allocation of profit, the sources added.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) issued a statement saying it is fully cooperating with the income tax authorities at its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. "We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible," the BBC said.

The income tax department's surveys led to the opposition and the BJP taking digs at each other. While the Congress called the surveys an 'undeclared emergency', the BJP called the BBC 'corrupt'.

Last month, the Centre cracked down on the BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question', and ordered social media platforms such as Youtube and Twitter to delete videos and tweets that comprised footage from the film. The documentary chronicles the events that occurred during the 2002 Gujarat riots. It has triggered controversy in India as well as abroad.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Amit Shah had told news agency ANI that the truth always emerges despite all the conspiracies around it, regarding the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He told the news agency they were after the PM since 2002, but every time he has come out stronger as well as more popular.

The BBC is United Kingdom's publicly-funded broadcasting system and it operates under a royal charter.