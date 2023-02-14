Tax department alleges non-compliance, diversion of profits, say sources on surveys at BBC offices

Meanwhile, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has issued a statement saying it is fully-cooperating with the income tax authorities at its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai."We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible," the BBC said.

The income tax department is alleging non-compliance with the transfer pricing rules and diversion of profits, sources told CNBC-TV18, as the department continues its survey action at BBC's offices in Mumbai and Delhi.

The sources said that the tax department had issued several notices to the BBC in the past and it had been continuously defiant and non-compliant and also alleged that it has significantly diverted its profits.

Under the ongoing survey, the tax department is seeking details on alleged manipulation of prices for unauthorised benefits, including tax advantages. The tax department has alleged it is a clear case of deliberately diverting significant amount of the profits and the BBC is not following the arm's length arrangement in the case of allocation of profit, the sources said.

Last month, the Centre had cracked down on the BBC documentary Índia: The Modi Question', and ordered social media platforms such as Youtube and Twitter to delete videos and tweets that comprised footage from the film.

The documentary chronicles the events that occurred during the 2002 Gujarat riots. It has triggered controversy in India as well as abroad.