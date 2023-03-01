BBC must comply with rules, India tells UK: Government Sources

BBC tax survey: Government sources said that UK's foreign minister James Cleverly was firmly told that all entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws and regulations.

UK's foreign minister James Cleverly, who is on his visit to the national capital for the G20 foreign ministers meeting, raised the issue of the BBC tax surveys with India's foreign minister S Jaishankar, during a bilateral meeting on Wednesday, the minister said in an interview to news agency Reuters.

Government sources said that Cleverly was firmly told that all entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws and regulations.

Last month, the Income Tax department conducted survey action at BBC offices in Mumbai and New Delhi, following which the department claimed its income was 'not commensurate with scale of operations in India'. The agency added that the survey has also thrown up several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to transfer pricing documentation and that irregularities were detected in tax payments.

The IT department’s survey action came amid a row over the BBC's documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots. The survey had triggered protests in India and the UK’s Labour Party’s MP had also come out in defense of the BBC and its editorial freedom in UK's Parliament.

Later, while speaking to news agency ANI, Cleverly said, “I didn't see the documentary but I've seen reactions in UK and India. BBC is an independent organisation and separate from the government. I enjoy a strong personal relationship with Dr Jaishankar...relationship between UK-India is growing stronger by the day”

