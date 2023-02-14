'Undeclared emergency', says Congress as IT department surveys BBC offices in Mumbai and New Delhi

The IT survey action at the BBC offices in Mumbai and New Delhi are being conducting in view of alleged irregularities and income concealment, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The opposition was quick to react to the income tax department's survey action at the BBC offices in Mumbai and New Delhi. The Indian National Congress' official Twitter handle termed the survey action as an "undeclared emergency" in Hindi.

"First came the BBC documentary, it was banned. Now IT has raided BBC. Undeclared emergency," tweeted the Congress's Twitter handle in Hindi.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, "Wow, really? How unexpected,"on the income tax department's action on BBC.

The IT survey action is being conducting in view of alleged irregularities and income concealment, the sources told CNBC-TV18, adding that it was not a raid. Employees present in the offices were first told to not use the systems and their personal phones, following which they were told to leave. The phones of officials and landslides have been put on restricted use for officers.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Amit Shah had told news agency ANI that the truth always emerges despite all the conspiracies around it, regarding the BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi.

He told the news agency they were after the PM since 2002, but every time he has come out stronger as well as more popular.

The Centre had cracked down on the BBC documentary Índia: The Modi Question', and ordered social media platforms such as Youtube and Twitter to delete videos and tweets that comprised footage from the film.

The documentary chronicles the events that occurred during the 2002 Gujarat riots. It has triggered controversy in India as well as abroad.