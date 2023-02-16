BBC Income Tax survey continues for third day

BBC Income Tax survey continues: Authorities said the exercise would continue for some more time, saying the "exact time frame to call the operation closed rests entirely on the teams on the ground".

The Income Tax Department's survey at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) office in Delhi continued for the third consecutive day on Thursday as officials continued to gather financial data from select staffers. They also made copies of electronic and paper data of the news organisation.

The Tax Department official began the survey at the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai around 11:30 am on Tuesday. The operation has now clocked more than 45 hours, officials told PTI, adding that the survey is going on.

Authorities were quoted as saying that the exercise would continue for some more time, saying the "exact time frame to call the operation closed rests entirely on the teams on the ground".

The survey is being carried out as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion and transfer pricing irregularities. Sources said the Income Tax Department had issued several notices to the BBC in past. "BBC has been continuously defiant and non-compliant and has significantly diverted their profits," they told CNBCTV18.

The survey teams are seeking answers on financial transactions, the company structure and other details about the news company, and are copying data from electronic gadgets as part of their task of collecting the evidence, tax officials had said on Wednesday.

Opposition parties have denounced the I-T department's action against the London-headquartered public broadcaster, terming it a "political vendetta" . While the Congress called the move an "undeclared emergency", the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called the BBC 'Bhrasht Bakwaas Corporation".

The Opposition also questioned the timing of the action that came weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary "India: The Modi Question" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

While there has been no official statement from the Income Tax department on the action, the BBC has said it was "fully cooperating" with the authorities . A BBC staffer in Delhi said they were broadcasting their news like usual.

Last week, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking the imposition of a complete ban on the BBC in India after the controversial documentary sparked a political debate. The court had then termed the petition "entirely misconceived" and "absolutely meritless".

Another set of petitions challenging the government's decision to block the documentary's access on social media platforms will be heard in April. On January 21, the government had issued directions to block multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary.