As BBC tax survey continues for second day, sources tell why it's taking so long

BBC tax survey update: Sources clarified that it was not a "raid" but a "survey" and that it "is not necessary that the allegations need to be serious to conduct a survey".

The data at BBC is voluminous and therefore, the survey is taking time, sources told News 18 as Income Tax officials continues to conduct survey at Delhi and Mumbai office of the media house on Wednesday. Tax officials reached the BBC offices Tuesday morning and asked the employees to not use their systems and phones, including personal ones, sources said earlier, adding that the laptops of employees were also being scanned.

They added that the data at BBC is voluminous and is thus taking time. "Survey is conducted to look into the books of accounts of BBC," sources were quoted by News 18 as saying.

The survey was conducted as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion and transfer pricing irregularities . Sources said the Income Tax Department had issued several notices to the BBC in past. "BBC has been continuously defiant and non-compliant and has significantly diverted their profits," they told CNBCTV18.

Meanwhile, a BBC spokesperson said that they hoped "the situation is resolved as soon as possible". By late Tuesday, the spokesperson updated that many staff had left the building "but some have been asked to remain and are continuing to cooperate with the ongoing enquiries".

The Tax department survey came days after a controversy sparked in India over a two-series documentary released by BBC that focuses on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political journey and 2002 Godhra violence.

The Indian government later banned the documentary. The Supreme Court also dismissed a plea seeking to impose a complete ban on the BBC in India, saying it is “entirely misconceived".