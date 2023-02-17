BBC in India: From Calcutta to The Modi Question, a look at controversies down the years

The BBC documentary, The Modi Question, on the 2002 Gujarat riots and then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi, has stirred a hornet's nest and been blocked in India, but it is not the first time that the broadcaster has come under fire in the country.

The BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi triggered a massive storm in the country last month. The two-part docuseries, The Modi Question, was blocked in India shortly after its release.

Earlier this week, tax authorities 'surveyed' BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai for three days over cases involving alleged profits transfers and international taxation. The operation ended on February 16.

The Opposition accused the government of targeting the BBC for the controversial documentary.

Here is a look at some of the major controversies of BBC in India.

Calcutta and Phantom India docus

In the early 1970s, under the regime of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the BBC was briefly expelled from the country for broadcasting two documentaries, Calcutta and Phantom India.

The films allegedly caused outrage in India as well as the United Kingdom. The Indian government objected to the “impressionistic sketches of everyday life in India,” which depicted Indians negatively.

The government banned BBC for two years until 1972.

1975 Emergency

The BBC was expelled again in 1975 during the Emergency imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Mark Tully, the BBC’s then Delhi correspondent, was given 24 hours to leave the country after the organisation refused to sign a censorship agreement during the Emergency.

Fake child labour footage

In June 2008, a Panorama show on the BBC, aired footage of children working at a workshop of suppliers of Primark, a hugely successful clothes retailer. The show led to a massive outcry amid claims of child labour and Primark cancelled contracts of its Bangalore-based suppliers after the BBC aired a documentary.

However, the story and the footage used in the documentary turned out to be fake.

The BBC apologised to Primark, admitting in a 49-page report that footage of three boys engaged in completing garments for Primark was “not genuine" after a three-year internal inquiry.

The governing body of the British Broadcasting Corporation ruled that the investigative reporting programme faked footage of children stitching garments in the workshop and the BBC was asked to return an award won by the show.

Controversy over India’s Daughter

The BBC documentary, India’s Daughter, directed by Leslee Udwin, was based on the 2012 Delhi murder and gang-rape case.

The documentary delved into the minds of the rapists and the eventual death of Nirbhaya, with the victim’s interview and commentary from her parents.

The documentary was due to be broadcast in the UK when the Indian Parliament banned it in India after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a warning.

Some government spokespersons claimed the documentary was a conspiracy against India on an international platform. The government outlawed the documentary under Section 228A of IPC, which says the identification of the victim must not be exposed to the public. It was banned also because there was a possibility of huge outrage in public.

The Modi Question

On January 17, 2023, the BBC released the first episode of its new two-part documentary, The Modi Question, that tracks Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first steps into politics, including his rise through the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and his eventual appointment as chief minister of Gujarat.

The documentary was broadcast in the United Kingdom but it was promptly banned by the Indian government from being aired on Indian platforms.

The documentary tracks the 2002 Gujarat riots, which saw one of the worst outbreaks of violence since Independence in 1947. The documentary also shows then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi being grilled by a BBC journalist on the riots.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs trashed the documentary as propaganda and under the emergency powers granted by India’s information and technology law, the government issued orders to YouTube and Twitter to block any content related to the documentary.

Over 50 tweets containing links to the documentary were removed, according to the Lumen database.