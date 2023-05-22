Indian NGO sues BBC for defaming 'India, Prime Minister Modi and the judiciary'

An NGO claimed that the BBC documentary cast a slur on the reputation of India, its judiciary and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Delhi High Court summoned the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Monday after a defamation suit was filed by an Gujarat-based NGO over the BBC's two-part documentary titled 'India: The Modi Question. The NGO claimed that the documentary cast a slur on the reputation of India, its judiciary and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Listing the case for further consideration in September this year, Justice Sachin Datta said, "It is contended that the said documentary makes defamatory imputation and caste slur on reputation of the Country and Judiciary and against the Prime Minister of India."

Besides the BBC (UK), Justice Sachin Datta also issued notice to the BBC (India) seeking its response on the suit filed by Gujarat-based NGO Justice for Trial, news agency PTI reported.

What the plea says

The plea by the NGO said BBC (India) is the local operation office and BBC (UK) has released the documentary -- "India: The Modi Question" -- which has two episodes.

Appearing on behalf of the NGO, senior advocate Harish Salve was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying that the documentary "defamed India and the whole system including the judiciary".

He contended that the documentary also makes insinuation against the prime minister. The plaintiff further argued that the documentary makes defamatory imputation and cast slur on the reputation of the country.

As the hearing concluded, the high court said, "Issue notice to the respondents through all permissible modes" and listed it for further hearing on September 15.

The row over BBC documentary

The BBC had released the first episode of the documentary titled 'The Modi Question’ on January 21. The second part aired in the United Kingdom (UK) two days later. This two-part series triggered a massive uproar in the Indian politics. Soon, it was banned by the Indian government from being aired on Indian platforms.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had slammed the BBC documentary on PM Modi, calling it a "propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative." Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reacted to the controversy , saying that any kind of ban, oppression and frightening people are not going to stop the truth from coming out.

Why such an uproar over a documentary?

This was because the documentary focused on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first steps into politics, including his rise through the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and his eventual appointment as chief minister of Gujarat.

It also mentioned the 2002 Gujarat riots, which saw one of the worst outbreaks of violence since Independence in 1947. The documentary also showed then Gujarat CM Modi being grilled by a BBC journalist on the riots.

Meanwhile, the second part of the documentary series examined the evolution of the Modi government’s relationship with India’s Muslims as well as communal relations in the country since 2014.