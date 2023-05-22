Indian NGO sues BBC for defaming 'India, Prime Minister Modi and the judiciary'

An NGO claimed that the BBC documentary cast a slur on the reputation of India, its judiciary and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Delhi High Court summoned the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Monday after a defamation suit was filed by an Gujarat-based NGO over the BBC's two-part documentary titled 'India: The Modi Question. The NGO claimed that the documentary cast a slur on the reputation of India, its judiciary and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Listing the case for further consideration in September this year, Justice Sachin Datta said, "It is contended that the said documentary makes defamatory imputation and caste slur on reputation of the Country and Judiciary and against the Prime Minister of India."

Besides the BBC (UK), Justice Sachin Datta also issued notice to the BBC (India) seeking its response on the suit filed by Gujarat-based NGO Justice for Trial, news agency PTI reported.