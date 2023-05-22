English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsIndian NGO sues BBC for defaming 'India, Prime Minister Modi and the judiciary'

Indian NGO sues BBC for defaming 'India, Prime Minister Modi and the judiciary'

Indian NGO sues BBC for defaming 'India, Prime Minister Modi and the judiciary'
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 22, 2023 2:37:38 PM IST (Updated)

An NGO claimed that the BBC documentary cast a slur on the reputation of India, its judiciary and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Delhi High Court summoned the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Monday after a defamation suit was filed by an Gujarat-based NGO over the BBC's two-part documentary titled 'India: The Modi Question. The NGO claimed that  the documentary cast a slur on the reputation of India, its judiciary and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Listing the case for further consideration in September this year, Justice Sachin Datta said, "It is contended that the said documentary makes defamatory imputation and caste slur on reputation of the Country and Judiciary and against the Prime Minister of India."
Besides the BBC (UK), Justice Sachin Datta also issued notice to the BBC (India) seeking its response on the suit filed by Gujarat-based NGO Justice for Trial, news agency PTI reported.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X