Battle Infinity to be listed on crypto platform PancakeSwap

By CNBCTV18.COM

Metaverse focused fantasy sports gaming platform Battle Infinity has announced its listing on PancakeSwap, a new and larger crypto platform. The same was announced at a launch event where actress Urvashi Rautela and Cricketer Irfan Pathan were the chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Joshi, Founder, Battle Infinity, said that Battle Infinity will be one of the most spectacular Metaverse tokens, in which everything on the gaming platform will be integrated with the Metaverse and Blockchain technology.

"Through this we want to revolutionize the traditional gaming industry. Players playing this game can use Battle Infinity tokens to play the game as well as buy and sell tokens, advertise, monetize and trade in tokens. Battle Infinity Bosses are the tool to back it up. Not only is this project the newest metaverse on the market, but it also has the potential to adopt blockchain with a multiverse metaverse ideology – because we need a game changer. Investors are optimistic Battle Infinity (IBAT) will also perform well following its initial dex offering (IDO) on PancakeSwap," he said.

Gamers and sports fans are also curious to see how the project develops as its aim is to host a decentralized NFT-based fantasy sports league in the metaverse where players can draft and compete with their teams – including cricket teams amongst others – and earn free crypto by winning matches and advancing up the rankings of its IBAT Premier League.

On this occasion Urvashi Rautela said that this platform will provide an exciting experience to its users. Irfan Pathan said on this occasion that this platform was designed keeping in mind the needs of the future.

There are six features of this gaming platform that set it apart from the rest.

1. Battle Swap: A native DEX allowing users to swap IBAT for other cryptos

2. Battle Games: A collection of 3-D games with play 2 earn mechanics

3. Battle Staking: A staking pool allowing users to stake their IBAT and earn rewards

4. Battle Market: An in-house NFT marketplace

5. Battle Arena: A socializing platform to change items of the players

6. IBAT premier league: A blockchain-based fantasy sports platform

Everything is integrated with blockchain and metaverse built on bind and smart chain network.