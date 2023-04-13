English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsBathinda military station attack: Missing INSAS rifle found, here is what we know so far

Bathinda military station attack: Missing INSAS rifle found, here is what we know so far

Bathinda military station attack: Missing INSAS rifle found, here is what we know so far
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 13, 2023 1:21:50 PM IST (Updated)

The FIR filed in the case said that one of the assailants was carrying an automatic weapon. According to Bathinda SP (Investigation) Ajay Gandhi two persons in civil dress were believed to be behind the shooting,

Four Army personnel were killed in a firing incident at the Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday. As per reports, two masked assailants entered the military barracks around 4:35 am with weapons and fired about 19 rounds at the sleeping jawans.

Recommended Articles

View All
Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war

Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war

Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

New Digital India Act — here're the concerns whether it can protect transparency, safety and freedom or not

New Digital India Act — here're the concerns whether it can protect transparency, safety and freedom or not

Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The FIR filed in the case said that one of the assailants was carrying an automatic weapon.
According to Bathinda SP (Investigation) Ajay Gandhi, who is heading a police team probing the incident, two persons in civil dress were believed to be behind the shooting, Tribune reported.
A jawan saw two unidentified men in white kurta-pyjama, their faces and heads covered, coming out of the barracks after the firing. One of them was carrying an INSAS rifle and the other an axe, the FIR mentioned as stated by the jawan, the report added.
Here’s what we know about the military station firing so far:
The four Army jawans who were shot and killed in the incident, have been identified as Gunners Sagar Banne (25), Kamalesh R (24), Yogeshkumar J (24) and Santosh M Nagaral (25).
ALSO READ |
Firing at Punjab's Bathinda Military Station, four jawans dead — 'one Insas rifle had gone missing'
They were asleep in adjoining rooms on the first floor when they were attacked in their barrack at the Bathinda military station.
As per the FIR, the two unidentified assailants were wearing white kurta pyjamas and one of them was seen with an INSAS rifle which was reportedly stolen from the camp earlier. After the attack, the assailants ran towards a forest near the barracks, the Hindustan Times reported.
The army deployed quick-reaction teams and cordoned off the area after the attack. A case under the Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and the relevant sections of the Arms Act, was registered by the cantonment police.
During the investigation, shells belonging to an INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifle was found near the bodies. The rifle, which was issued to Lance Naik Bhupdi Hariz on March 31, had gone “missing” on April 9, the HT report added.
ALSO READ | Delhi Government issues advisory for schools amid heatwave alert, check details here
Earlier, an FIR was registered on the complaint of Major Ashutosh Shukla, in which it was reported that an INSAS rifle with a magazine of 28 cartridges went missing from an army unit on April 9.
The missing weapon was likely used in the attack.
A similar INSAS rifle was found after the attack. The Army and Police Joint teams will be undertaking forensic analysis of the weapon and the balance number of rounds in the weapon will only be available after forensic analysis, according to a Times of India report.
So far, no individual has been detained or apprehended in the matter and the investigation is ongoing, the Army said.
The Punjab Police, which is also investigating the matter, said the incident was not a “terrorist act".
Surinder Pal Singh, additional DGP told ANI, “This is not a terrorist incident. A probe is being done. An FIR lodged 2-3 days ago regarding the missing rifle and the matter is being investigated. We are in touch with Army officials.”
Further, Punjab MLA Anmol Gagan Maan said the incident was a "matter of internal fight".
As per the ANI report, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also briefed on the incident by Army Chief General Manoj Pande. So far, there are no details about the motive surrounding the shooting. The military base has been locked down after the incident.
ALSO READ | XBB1.16 variant behind sudden Covid case surge in India
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Apr 13, 2023 1:21 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

BathindaIndian armymilitaryPunjabshooting

Previous Article

Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad killed in police encounter in UP

Next Article

Enforcement Directorate registers case against BBC India for alleged foreign exchange violations

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X