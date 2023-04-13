Bathinda military station attack: Missing INSAS rifle found, here is what we know so far

The FIR filed in the case said that one of the assailants was carrying an automatic weapon. According to Bathinda SP (Investigation) Ajay Gandhi two persons in civil dress were believed to be behind the shooting,

Four Army personnel were killed in a firing incident at the Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday. As per reports, two masked assailants entered the military barracks around 4:35 am with weapons and fired about 19 rounds at the sleeping jawans.

The FIR filed in the case said that one of the assailants was carrying an automatic weapon.

According to Bathinda SP (Investigation) Ajay Gandhi, who is heading a police team probing the incident, two persons in civil dress were believed to be behind the shooting, Tribune reported.

A jawan saw two unidentified men in white kurta-pyjama, their faces and heads covered, coming out of the barracks after the firing. One of them was carrying an INSAS rifle and the other an axe, the FIR mentioned as stated by the jawan, the report added.

Here’s what we know about the military station firing so far:

The four Army jawans who were shot and killed in the incident, have been identified as Gunners Sagar Banne (25), Kamalesh R (24), Yogeshkumar J (24) and Santosh M Nagaral (25).

They were asleep in adjoining rooms on the first floor when they were attacked in their barrack at the Bathinda military station.

As per the FIR, the two unidentified assailants were wearing white kurta pyjamas and one of them was seen with an INSAS rifle which was reportedly stolen from the camp earlier. After the attack, the assailants ran towards a forest near the barracks, the Hindustan Times reported.

The army deployed quick-reaction teams and cordoned off the area after the attack. A case under the Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and the relevant sections of the Arms Act, was registered by the cantonment police.

During the investigation, shells belonging to an INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifle was found near the bodies. The rifle, which was issued to Lance Naik Bhupdi Hariz on March 31, had gone “missing” on April 9, the HT report added.

Earlier, an FIR was registered on the complaint of Major Ashutosh Shukla, in which it was reported that an INSAS rifle with a magazine of 28 cartridges went missing from an army unit on April 9.

The missing weapon was likely used in the attack.

A similar INSAS rifle was found after the attack. The Army and Police Joint teams will be undertaking forensic analysis of the weapon and the balance number of rounds in the weapon will only be available after forensic analysis, according to a Times of India report.

So far, no individual has been detained or apprehended in the matter and the investigation is ongoing, the Army said.

The Punjab Police, which is also investigating the matter, said the incident was not a “terrorist act".

Surinder Pal Singh, additional DGP told ANI, “This is not a terrorist incident. A probe is being done. An FIR lodged 2-3 days ago regarding the missing rifle and the matter is being investigated. We are in touch with Army officials.”

Further, Punjab MLA Anmol Gagan Maan said the incident was a "matter of internal fight".

#WATCH | "It is a matter of an internal fight. I have spoken to SSP and investigation is underway," says Punjab Minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Bathinda Military Station firing incident pic.twitter.com/nCgZetUKiJ — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

As per the ANI report, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also briefed on the incident by Army Chief General Manoj Pande. So far, there are no details about the motive surrounding the shooting. The military base has been locked down after the incident.

