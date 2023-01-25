This year Basant Panchami will fall on January 26. On this day, Hindus gather to worship Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge. Pujas are organised in homes, schools, colleges and other educational institutions, in order to get the blessings of the goddess.

Basant Panchami is celebrated in the 11th month of the Saka calendar, Maagha. It marks the start of the spring season. This year, Basant Panchami will fall on January 26.

Here are some messages that you can share with family and friends this Basant Panchami.

Wishing you plenty of happiness, good fortune, and success. May you be blessed with peace and progress on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

The coldness of winter is gone and spring is finally here. May the start of spring bring good news and prosperity to your homes. Happy Basant Panchami.

May the Goddess Saraswati burn all the darkness of evil in your life with the glow of knowledge. Happy Basant Panchami.

I wish Goddess Saraswati blesses you with an ocean of knowledge that never ends. Happy Basant Panchami.

May the freshness of spring and the brightness of blossoms bring you joy and positive energy. Sending you warm wishes on Basant Panchami.

Maa Saraswati, give me such boons – the softness of speech and tenderness in words. Help me win every competition of life with such a speech.

At the end of the dark road of evil, may the soothing amber glow of knowledge brighten your path. Happy Basant Panchami.

The cheerfulness is back in the air! Let us welcome the Goddess Saraswati and the spring. Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja to you and your family.

Happy Basant Panchami! May Goddess Saraswati bless you with happiness and knowledge.