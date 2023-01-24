Basant Panchami 2023: Shubh muhurat, puja timing and more

This year, Basant Panchami will be observed on January 26 and the 'shubh muhurat' falls between 12.34 pm on January 25 and 12.35 pm on January 26. On Basant Panchami, people worship Goddess Saraswati who is said to be the goddess of wisdom.

Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja, is a Hindu festival celebrated across the country. The festival is celebrated on the fifth day of the month of 'Magh' and this year it falls on January 26. On Basant Panchami, people worship Goddess Saraswati who is said to be the goddess of wisdom.

Basant Panchami background

According to Hindu mythology, Basant Panchami is believed to be the birth anniversary of Goddess Saraswati. On this day a ritual of introducing young children to the world of education called Vidhya Arambha is performed. Schools, colleges and educational institutions across the country, especially in the East hold a Saraswati Puja to seek the Goddess' blessings.

Basant Panchami 2023 shubh muhurat

This year Basant Panchami will be observed on January 26 and the 'shubh muhurat' falls between 12.34 pm on January 25 and 12.35 pm on January 26. According to Drik Panchang, the muhurat for Puja will be from 7.12 am to 12.34 pm on January 26.

Basant Panchami rituals

On Basant Panchami people perform Saraswati Puja at homes, schools, and colleges. Flying kites and wearing white and yellow outfits is also a popular tradition of the festival.

Puja and mantras

On Basant Panchami, Goddess Saraswati is worshipped and mustard, marigold flowers and other yellow items are offered to her. People wear yellow clothes because it is a symbol of prosperity, energy, and hope.

On the day of Basant Panchami, people chant mantras such as ‘Om Aim Hree Klein Maha Saraswati Devyai Namah’ to seek the blessings of Goddess Saraswati.

On this day the Hindu ritual of Pitri Tarpan for deceased family members is also performed.