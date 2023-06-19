'Barriers in US sharing critical tech with India may be breached during PM Modi's visit'

The regulatory framework in the US with regards to sharing technology and defence exports with India was quite tight. The liberalisation programme which began during the Obama regime has been taken further by the Biden administration, especially since India opened up the defence and space sectors for private player participation, say experts.

Barriers on the part of the US in sharing critical and emerging technology with India may be breached during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country between June 20 and 23, feels Meera Shankar, former ambassador of India to the US.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 on Monday, C Raja Mohan, a foreign policy expert and Senior Fellow with the Asia Society Policy Institute, said India’s reforms in defence and space, wherein the sectors were opened up for private player participation, may have played a role in enabling such a change.

K Krishna Moorthy, President of Indian Electronics and Semi-Conductor Association, said access to tech is the primary requirement for India to become a chip manufacturer. “We expect path-breaking announcements from PM Modi's visit to the US.”

Meera Shankar also said that India’s US collaboration in defence is not aimed at Russia, but is aimed at creating India's own defence capabilities.

Here are the excerpts from the interaction:

Q: Can this visit be described as India's pivot towards the United States when it comes to defence technology and defence manufacturing. How do you see this visit in light of Joe Biden's geopolitical agenda and India's current challenges and priorities.

Raja Mohan: It's a culmination of nearly 20 years of effort by different governments in India, as well as different administrations in Washington to build a relationship that would really be strategic in a meaningful sense of deeper technological cooperation, of solid defence cooperation and collaboration on the broader economic front. So I think a number of factors are facilitating this one — the changed international environment, in Asia in particular, and the need for India levers, I think, to pull the resources to be able to cope with the new international challenges as well as in Asia. I think they're driving India and the US to a point where they are today really rapidly elevating their partnership. So I would say this is a turning point. This is an inflection point in the evolution of India-US relationship.

Q: So this is a turning point, inflection point in India-US relations. Ambassador Meera Shankar I'd like to ask you, is this unprecedented to see this level of high level engagement between India and the United States before any kind of visit since February this year? You've had NSA Ajit Doval, who's gone to the United States to have meetings with Jake Sullivan. There has been a visit by the Defense Secretary. There has been a visit by the Secretary of Defense of the United States Lloyd Austin who was here very recently to meet Rajnath Singh. Ashwini Vaishnaw, the telecom minister and minister of electronics visited the United States. There have been meetings between Secretary Blinken and Mr. Jaishankar as well. Do you think this level of engagement is unprecedented?

Meera Shankar: Well, it's a very high level of engagement. But I think we've had this kind of level of engagement in the past. You had the transformative, India-US nuclear deal, which involved very extensive contacts and negotiations with the United States, and the US government also working to modify the international system.

Now, since then, we've been looking at liberalisation of technology and defence exports from the United States to India, because the regulatory framework in the US for this, as far as India was concerned, was quite tight.

So this whole process began under President Obama, to liberalise these rules and finally culminated in India being declared a major defence partner on par with the US’s closest allies. Following that you have the strategic trade authorisation designation of India in the number one category. And then we've also, over the last several years, signed many foundational agreements for logistics cooperation, for communications, compatibility, and security for sharing of geospatial data to back up the basic exchange and cooperation agreement, the Industrial Security.

So many foundational agreements have been put in place as building blocks. But yes, there were still obstacles and loads of actual willingness to transfer technology to India. And we are seeing that this barrier is likely to be breached during the visit of Prime Minister Modi to the United States. And so I would agree that this is an inflection point if these deals can materialise and concretize during the visit, and we have agreement.

Q: You're absolutely right, because in repeated conversations, the US NSA, the Indian Foreign Secretary, they've all said that all the meetings have been aimed towards removing the regulatory hurdles in defence in critical and emerging technologies, talking about critical technologies. Let me go across to Mr. Krishna Murthy, the chairperson of the Indian electronics and semiconductor Association. Mr. Krishna Murthy, when it comes to chips. What kind of an agreement are you expecting between India and the United States? And what have been some of the recommendations you've made to high level delegations from the United States?

Krishna Moorthy: Just as what madam, the former Indian envoy, the access to technology is what is the primary requirement for India to become a chip manufacturer.

So the building blocks have all been constructed. Now with this visit by the honourable Prime Minister, we expect pathbreaking announcements to come particularly in the areas of assembly test, marking and packaging what we call the ATMP O SAT to happen as a wide widespread expectation that this will happen during this visit.

And that probably will be the first torchbearer kind of activity for many other technological inputs that will freely flow between the United States and India. And I think the participation of the, various levels of meetings — IESA itself was involved in the discussion with the visiting Undersecretary of Commerce for International Trade Miss Marisa Lego recently. We have expressed that there are multiple initiatives that IESA and other industry members are looking forward from the US government, particularly, in one of the agenda items, creating world class global skills, scalable kind of skills that are required for ICET to progress smoothly. And the second one, of course, is pre competitive r&d research.

There are top class research institutes in the US there are similar institutes in India who are aspiring to be part of that ecosystem where deep technology research happens. I can elaborate more, creating dedicated ICET incubation centres and manufacturing clusters, which are both on the front-burner as far as the government of India and electronics is concerned. So how can we collaborate more specifically in growing this is what we have discussed so far in various forums.

Q: Today the foreign secretary said that the focus will be on having a comprehensive defence industrial roadmap that make sure there are linkages between defence industries of the two countries. There are supply chain linkages. Why do you think this statement is important?

Raja Mohan: Ambassador Shankar pointed to the change in the US attitude towards technology transfer. That's also been facilitated by Indian reforms. Because I think Indian defence production was for far too long the monopoly of the defence public sector undertakings.

What this government has done is really to open up India's defence production to more participation by private Indian capital, as well as foreign cap. So, I think that has created a new space for engagement between the Indian entities and the United States.

And as you mentioned in your initial report, that today, the GE-HAL agreement will also involve a large number of Indian MSMEs, as well as some of the leading engine makers — aerospace engine activity in India that is done by Tatas and others.

So I think one of the critical elements was to bring in the Indian private sector into play, because traditionally, the whole argument was, outsiders should just come and hand over the technology to the Indian PSU or the DRDO. But I think it is by bringing in the private sector, where both sides can actually begin to see collaboration and benefits and the creation of a more broad based ecosystems within India.

I think that is what we've also seen, a similar effort in space, where the privatisation has taken place and is taking place. And I think that's also opened up room for greater collaboration.

One of the third levels at which we are operating not just at the level of co-production, is to bring the Indian universities, Indian innovation systems into the so-called innovation bridge with American universities, American research communities. This, I think, will provide the foundation for a longer term, substantive research and development, a shared research and development on weapons related and defence related technologies.

So I think it is India's internal change that is making it easier to do this. I would also say that what we've seen under the present government is to shed some of the political diffidence in engaging the United States. So I think that's also an important factor, because historically, we tended to be squeamish about cooperating with the US.

But today, I think there is a much more greater confidence, a much greater sense of it is possible to have an interest based pragmatic engagement with the US on the basis of mutual benefit, and not let ideological factors come in and undermine these possibilities.

Q: Ambassador Meera Shankar I'd like to ask you, how would some of India's closest allies, and some of India's adversaries be seeing this? We've had a very traditional long standing decades old defence relationship with Russia, in defence manufacturing, co-production, defence technology. Now we see a strong support for our long standing partnership with the United States as well. How do you see Russia seeing what's happening? The series of agreements in the defence sector that we're working on with the United States, how would China be seeing these developments as well?

Meera Shankar: I think the India-US collaboration in defence is not aimed at Russia. It is aimed at building India's own technical capabilities and creating a defence manufacturing base in India in the sector's which we would prioritise today.

This is again a process which has continued over many years, where we have been seeking to diversify the sources of our supply buying from whoever provided us the best technology and the best costs for any weapons system. And now looking at actually upgraded technology manufacturing in India.

So for instance, France is the number two defence exporter to India after Russia, then you have Israel and the US. So I think again, this is part of a process. It is not aimed at any particular country. But it is aimed at strengthening our strategic partnership, which we think will help to shape a more stable balance in the Indo-Pacific region and contribute to peace and prosperity in this region, because this region cannot prosper under the dominant bullying of any one country.

Q: What has been the level of interest among US companies, global semiconductor manufacturers in India's semicon program and why have some of the changes taking place ahead of this visit of Prime Minister Modi be good. We have been hearing reports about Micron Semiconductors being very keen to invest in the Indian semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem. There is a report which says that they could be investing upwards of $1 billion in packaging. Could you give us a sense of what has been the interest among US manufacturers when it comes to manufacturing of semiconductors in India? And do you think some of the recent changes to India's semiconductor policy were aimed at investments from the United States?

Krishna Moorthy: Even before I answer that manufacturing part of the question, let me go back in time. Since 1985, when Texas Instruments set up their first design centres by an American multinational company for doing design in India, almost every semiconductor company, whether they are in the chip design or in the associated tools, development or any other aspect of semiconductor ecosystem, as far as a design environment is concerned, they all have come into India in big numbers, and they are constantly growing.

In fact, the details and the reports that we have and access to the data that we have today says that almost all of them are planning for growth in this country, with their more and more hiring more and more talent and becoming more and more entrenched, not only in one or two locations, but they are moving to other locations like Pune and Hyderabad etc. So, we have seen that pull of gravity, so to say, as far as the design is concerned.

Now you consider the other side of the spectrum, where we have estimated that India's consumption of electronic products by 2030 is going to be in the range of $300 billion. Now, that translates into something like 100-plus billion dollars worth of semiconductors consumed in the country. And so on one side, we have very strong design capability. The other side we have large consumption.

So it's just a natural progression of business decisions that is going to bring manufacturing activity to India. And within that, the easier ones, I would say they're the ones which can cross the barrier of coming into India and becoming operational and profitable, are the OSATs and AMB.

That's what we are hearing. Probably there will be some announcements coming. I don't know which company. It's not possible for me to comment on that. But we are definitely going to see a series of announcements coming in the next many weeks. Probably we'll start with this visit around a Prime Minister.

But the interest part of the American companies in India that's constantly growing by the day, because there is a market which is growing constantly. The age demographics is adding to that. The ecosystem has become very favourable. The semiconductor policy that the government of India announced on December 15 2021 and further fine-tuned in July last year, has played into this significantly, because the kind of benefits that the central government has offered, and on top of that sweetened by additional policy inputs coming from different states like the state of Karnataka, where we are located to the state of Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh. Even states like Odisha and states like Telangana, they are becoming very, very proactive and very aggressive to play in the semiconductor ecosystem.

So, this is all auguring well to attract these big investments coming to India. The huge infrastructure growth that is happening, whether it is port, airport or roads, which are all equally important because semiconductor manufacturing happens in a very complex ecosystem. There are about 200-plus chemicals, gases, metals, minerals required to go into a wafer fab. So they all need to be brought in from different parts of the country or the world, they all need to move in and move out seamlessly.

That has improved and significantly an order of magnitude they have modified they have moved in the forward direction. So I think it's a combination of both.

Q: What will be Joe Biden's priorities? Prime Minister Modi will only be the third leader to be hosted for a state visit at the White House during President Biden's tenure. What were some of his priorities and key messages to PM Modi likely to be? And I'm just going to read out a message that we've gotten a news alert that US Secretary of State Blinken has said that Washington does not support the independence for Taiwan. He is in China right now. What's going to be the big message on China, the big message on Russia? And when it comes to geopolitical challenges for us right now, what does Joe Biden want from India?

Raja Mohan: I think what Biden is looking at is that strengthening India. An India that emerges as a critical factor in Asian security is in their interest. That's the reason I think why they're willing today do a transfer advanced defence technologies.

And US officials have said explicitly, a strong India, capable India that can deter Chinese adventurism in Asia, is in their interest. An India that can contribute to regional security through various forms of partnerships and collaborations that's also in the US interest.

And on the economic side, the message is, as the US tries to reconfigure the global economic order, the partnership with India in reordering resilient supply chains in creating new technology coalition's back to Earth is in the interest of the United States.

So I think what you see here is a convergence of interests. And it is not that it is one side doing favours to the other. And I think today, India, that is pragmatic, and the US that is open to strengthening India, I think have come together.

On the China question. Look, I don't think we should jump at every time there is a meeting between Americans and the Chinese. I mean, we have a tendency to think every time Chinese and Americans meet, there is going to be a G-2. The relationship has never been as bad as it is today, for the first time since the late 70s.

What the Blinken visit is about is trying to find some form of calming things down. But I don't think so far what I've read about the visit is going very far. Statement on Taiwan is nothing new. Chinese are not going to be impressed by that statement. What we've seen today, is that really an attempt to manage the deep contradictions between US and China. In fact, I would say China's relationship with Russia is on the upswing. The relationship with the US will continue to be problematic for the foreseeable future, given the deep structural contradictions that exist between the two.