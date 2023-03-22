Barricades outside British High Commission removed, security intact, say Delhi police

Delhi Police removed barricades outside the British High Commission in New Delhi on Wednesday which were put up to restrict movement of agitators who had raised a banner of protest.

Delhi Police removed barricades outside the British High Commission in New Delhi on Wednesday which were put up to restrict movement of agitators who had raised a banner of protest against the protests by Khalistani groups in front of the Indian High Commission in London, UK and even pulled down the Indian national flag hoisted there.

Delhi police however said that the British diplomatic mission has adequate security.

"The security arrangements outside the British High Commission here are intact. However, barricades placed on the pathway towards the commission that created hurdles for commuters have been removed," a senior police officer told PTI.

India on Sunday night summoned the British deputy high commissioner and demanded an explanation over the complete "absence of security" after videos of pulling down of the Indian flag at the Indian mission in London during a protest by pro-Khalistan elements emerged on social media.

Top British officials have said the UK government will take the security of the Indian High Commission "seriously", as they condemned as "disgraceful" and "completely unacceptable" the vandalism at the Indian mission by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags.

Soon after the Indian flag was pulled down and rescued by an Indian official at the Indian high commission on Sunday, a new bigger flag was hung across the building.

On Wednesday, the London Police conducted a patrol march outside the Indian High Commission.