Bar Council of India opposes legal recognition of same sex marriages

Bar Council of India opposes legal recognition of same-sex marriages

Bar Council of India opposes legal recognition of same-sex marriages
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Apr 23, 2023 6:54:54 PM IST (Updated)

According to the Bar Council of India, the issue of same-sex marriage is sensitive and involves stakeholders from diverse socio-religious backgrounds.

The Bar Council of India on Sunday passed a resolution opposing the grant of legal recognition to same-sex marriages. Seeing how it is a sensitive matter involving diverse stakeholders, it should be dealt with elaborative consultation, the council said.

ALSO READ | Homosexual relationships recognised as emotional, stable, observes Supreme Court
Therefore, the council believes that the matter should be dealt with after an elaborative consultation process involving different social and religious groups by the competent legislature.
"The Joint meeting is of the unanimous opinion that in view of the sensitivity of the issue of same-sex marriage, having a spectrum of stakeholders from diverse socio-religious backgrounds, it is advisable that this is dealt with after an elaborative consultation process involving different social, religious groups by the competent legislature," the Bar Council of India said in its resolution.
The Bar Council of India is a statutory body that regulates legal practice and education in India.
The Supreme Court over the last week heard pleas seeking to legalise same-sex marriage in India and is likely to hear the case, starting Monday, for four days next week as well. The court on Thursday observed that homosexual relationships are recognised as stable, emotional relationships and are not treated as just physical ones.
This is a developing story with more details to come.
First Published: Apr 23, 2023 6:36 PM IST
