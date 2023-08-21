Bank of Baroda withdraws auction notice for Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai

The Bank of Baroda has withdrawn the auction notice for actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu citing 'technical reasons', the state-owned bank said.

The bank had put on the block a property owned by Deol to recover Rs 56 crore through an e-auction to be held on August 25. The Gurdaspur MP has been in default on a Rs 55.99 crore loan from the bank and interest and penalty, since December 2022, the bank had said in a public tender on Sunday.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh raised suspicion over the withdrawal of the auction notice in less than 24 hours, asking "who triggered these 'technical reasons'. "Yesterday afternoon the nation got to know that Bank of Baroda had put up the Juhu residence of BJP MP Sunny Deol for e-auction since he has not paid up Rs 56 crore owed to the Bank. This morning, in less than 24 hours, the nation has got to know that the Bank of Baroda has withdrawn the auction notice due to 'technical reasons'. Wonder who triggered these 'technical reasons'?"

The bank, which has attached the property, Sunny Villa located on the Gandhigram Road in the tony Juhu area of the megapolis, has fixed the reserve price for the auction at Rs 51.43 crore and an earnest money deposit of Rs 5.14 crore.

The tender notice further said the Deols still have the option of clearing the dues to the bank to prevent the auction to be carried out under the provisions of the Sarfaesi Act of 2002.

The actor is officially known as Ajay Singh Dharmendra Deol and has been representing the ruling BJP from the Punjab seat since 2019. The Gurdaspur seat for long was represented by another actor Vinod Khanna for the Congress.

With inputs from PTI