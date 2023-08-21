Bank of Baroda withdraws auction notice for Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai

1 Min Read
The Bank of Baroda has withdrawn the auction notice for actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu, the state-owned bank said.
The bank had put on the block a property owned by Deol to recover Rs 56 crore through an e-auction to be held on August 25.
The Gurdaspur MP has been in default on a Rs 55.99 crore loan from the bank and interest and penalty, since December 2022, the bank had said in a public tender on Sunday.
