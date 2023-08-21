Bank of Baroda withdraws auction notice for Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai

The Bank of Baroda has withdrawn the auction notice for actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu, the state-owned bank said.

The bank had put on the block a property owned by Deol to recover Rs 56 crore through an e-auction to be held on August 25.

The Gurdaspur MP has been in default on a Rs 55.99 crore loan from the bank and interest and penalty, since December 2022, the bank had said in a public tender on Sunday.