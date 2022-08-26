    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Banks will remain closed on these days in September

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Banks will remain closed for a total of 12 days across various states in September and here is the full list-

    Banks will remain closed for a total of 12 days across various states in September on account of different holidays and the regular banking week offs on Sundays.

    Kerala has the highest number of holidays during the month owing to the festival Onam.

    There is no national holiday in September and all the holidays are under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

    Bank holidays are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under three heads — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

    The apex bank releases a detailed calendar every year, listing the holidays for all public and private sector banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks. Some banks get holidays depending on state-specific festivals.

    Here’s the full list of bank holidays for September 2022:

    September 1 (Thursday)- Banks in Goa will remain closed for the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

    September 4 (Sunday) - Weekly off

    September 6 (Tuesday) - Banks in Jharkhand will remain closed due to Karma Puja.

    September 7 (Wednesday) - In Kerala, banks will be closed on the occasion of Onam.

    September 8 (Thursday) - Banks in Kerala will celebrate remain closed on due to Thiruvonam celebrations.

    September 9- (Friday) - In Sikkim, banks will remain closed on the occasion of Indrajatra.

    September 10- (Saturday) - Banks in Kerala will be closed due to Sree Naravana Guru Javanthi

    September 11 (Sunday) - Weekly off

    September 18 (Sunday) - Weekly off

    September 21 (Wednesday) - Banks will remain closed in Kerala to observe Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.

    September 25 (Sunday) - Weekly off

    September 26 (Monday) - Banks in Manipur and Rajasthan will be closed on the occasion of Navratri Sthapna/ Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi.

