In February, there are no national holidays for banks but in various regions banks will be shut for six additional days during the course of the month. These six state holidays, added with the periodic leaves on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays of the month, mean that banks in different states in India will be shut for at least 12 days in February 2021.

Here’s the list of regional bank holidays in February 2021. These days are as per guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

• February 15 (Monday): Lui-Ngai-Ni (banks in Imphal to be shut)

• February 16 (Tuesday): Saraswati Puja (banks in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Agartala will be shut)

• February 19 (Friday): Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (banks in Mumbai, Nagpur will be shut)

• February 20 (Saturday): State Day of Mizoram (banks in Aizawl will remain closed)

• February 26 (Friday): Birthday of Md Hazarat Ali (banks in Kanpur, Lucknow will remain closed)

In India, there are two types of bank holidays — national holidays and state holidays. At the start of every year, the RBI publishes the list of days banks will remain non-operational in that particular year.

National holidays: On these holidays, banks across the country remain shut. As per RBI guidelines, the all-India holidays include Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) and Christmas (December 25). These apart, Diwali, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday, etc. are also bank holidays.