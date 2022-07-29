Bank holidays in August 2022; check the full list here

Bank workers across the private and public sectors will enjoy a bevvy of holidays in the month of August as the festive season slowly starts to ramp up. With 6 weekend leaves, one national holiday and 13 regional holidays, the month is full of holidays for bank workers.
The Reserve Bank of India, the central bank in India, has released the list of all bank holidays on its website. The list of bank holidays is determined by the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday; Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
However, the 13 regional holidays are celebrated in certain regions of the country and bank workers aren’t able to enjoy all thirteen as separate holidays. Additionally, the 13 holidays do include the same occasion being two holidays as it may be celebrated on different dates in different areas of the country.
While banks are physically closed during bank holidays, customers can still use bank services online through the web portals and mobile applications of their respective banks. However, here is the full list of bank holidays so you can plan your monthly transactions without trouble.
Leaves per RBI’s Calendar
August 1: Drukpa Tshe-zi — Gangtok
August 7: First Sunday
August 8: Muharram (Ashoora) — Jammu, Srinagar
August 9: Muharram (Ashoora) — Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur and Ranchi
August 11: Raksha Bandhan — Ahmedadabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Shimla
August 12: Raksha Bandhan — Kanpur, and Lucknow
August 13: Patriot’s Day — Imphal
August 13: Second Saturday
August 14: Second Sunday
August 15: Independence Day — Pan-India
August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) — Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur
August 18: Janmashtami — Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow
August 19: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/ Krishna Jayanthi — Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla
August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami — Hyderabad
August 21: Third Sunday
August 27: Fourth Saturday
August 28: Fourth Sunday
August 29: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva — Guwahati
August 31: Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/ Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/ Vinayakar Chathurthi — Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji
