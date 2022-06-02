Eight people have been shot dead since May 1, 2022, in the recent spate of targeted killings in Kashmir. The tally rose to eight on Thursday when a bank manager from Rajasthan was killed by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.
"Terrorists fired upon a bank employee (manager) at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district. He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. He is a resident of Hanumangarh Rajasthan. Area cordoned off," the Kashmir Police said in a tweet.
"Injured bank employee namely Vijay Kumar succumbed to his injuries at hospital," the Kashmir Police said in another tweet.
Kumar's death was the eighth targetted killing in the Valley since May 1. While three of the victims are off-duty policemen, five are civilians. Here's a timeline of other attacks that took place last month in Jammu and Kashmir:
Union home minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting on Friday to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials said Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, senior functionaries of the central government and union territory are likely to participate in the meeting, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)