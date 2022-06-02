Eight people have been shot dead since May 1, 2022, in the recent spate of targeted killings in Kashmir. The tally rose to eight on Thursday when a bank manager from Rajasthan was killed by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Terrorists fired upon a bank employee (manager) at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district. He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. He is a resident of Hanumangarh Rajasthan. Area cordoned off," the Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

"Injured bank employee namely Vijay Kumar succumbed to his injuries at hospital," the Kashmir Police said in another tweet.

Kumar's death was the eighth targetted killing in the Valley since May 1. While three of the victims are off-duty policemen, five are civilians. Here's a timeline of other attacks that took place last month in Jammu and Kashmir:

On May 12, Rahul Bhat, a clerk, was shot dead inside the tehsildar's office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district.

On May 18, terrorists entered a wine shop at Baramulla in North Kashmir and threw a grenade, killing one person hailing from Jammu. "Baramulla Police cracked the case of the recent terror attack on a wine shop. 04 terrorists & 1 associate of LeT outfit arrested...," police said in a tweet a day after.

According to PTI, three off-duty policemen were shot dead by terrorists in May. On May 24, a policeman, Saifullah Qadri, was killed outside his residence in Srinagar.

On May 25, television artist Amreen Bhat was gunned down in Budgam. "Three terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were involved in this heinous terror incident," police said.

A woman teacher, Rajni Bala, from the Samba district of Jammu in Kulgam was shot dead on May 31.

On June 1, Vijay Kumar, a manager with the Ellaqui Dehati Bank at the Areh Mohanpora branch in the Kashmir district, died after a terror attack.

Union home minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting on Friday to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials said Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, senior functionaries of the central government and union territory are likely to participate in the meeting, PTI reported.