By CNBCTV18.com

Incessant rainfall in Bengaluru, Karnataka, led to severe waterlogging and traffic snarls in parts of the city on Monday morning. Some visuals from areas showed inundated streets. Normal lives were disrupted as waterlogging caused massive traffic jams in several areas. Moreover, a man, who was stuck on a waterlogged road near Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road, was rescued by local security guards.

Keeping in view the waterlogging situation in the city, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured IT companies about a discussion on the estimated loss of Rs 225 crore due to rain and waterlogging in Bengaluru.

"We'll call IT companies and speak with them related to issues they're facing (due to waterlogging). We'll also discuss the compensation and other related damages caused due to rain," Bommai was quoted by ANI as saying.

Besides, many parts of India are on yellow alert and some are on orange alert. Here are other states where IMD has issued heavy rainfall warning on Monday, September 5:

(Credit: IMD)

Maharashtra

Light to moderate rain is very likely in Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Akola and Latur. Meanwhile, thunderstorms and lightning are likely in Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Gondia among other districts.

West Bengal

heavy rainfall is likely in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Bankura and Paschim Bardhaman.

Assam

The IMD issued an orange alert in the Cachar district of Assam on Monday. Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Darrang and Baksa are likely to witness heavy rainfall.

Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rain is likely to occur over Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, Solan, Una and Kangra.

Tamil Nadu

Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Ranippettai, Kallakkurichi, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Dindigul are likely to see heavy rainfall on Monday.

Odisha

Malkangiri, Rayagarha, Gajapathi, Kandhamal,

Ganjam, Mayurbhanj and Kendujhar are likely to see heavy rainfall. The remaining parts of the state might witness thunderstorms and lightning.

Besides these states, parts of Uttarakhand, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh are likely to see thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by heavy rainfall on Monday.