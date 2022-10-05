    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    india News

    5 dead, 13 injured as cars collide on Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai

    5 dead, 13 injured as cars collide on Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai

    5 dead, 13 injured as cars collide on Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai
    By Asmita Pant

    A speeding car rammed into three others and an ambulance killing five people at Mumbai’s Bandra Worli Sea Link.

    Five people were killed and 13 others injured after a car jammed into three other cars, and an ambulance on Mumbai’s Bandra Worli Sea Link in the wee hours of Wednesday.
    Three of the five killed — two men and one woman — were declared brought dead, while the other two succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the nearest hospital.
    The incident took place at 2:20 am on Wednesday and an FIR has been lodged by the police.
    Maharashtra | 10 people got injured in a collision between four cars and an ambulance on Mumbai's Bandra Worli Sea Link pic.twitter.com/7ihc7xnZv5
    The CCTV footage shows a speeding vehicle smashing into a parked ambulance and three cars. This ambulance had been called to the spot to rescue those injured in the collision of three other cars earlier. Soon after, the speeding car rammed into the people at the site, the three cars and the ambulance.
    The second accident was the major one that caused the fatalities.
    Also Read: Heavy casualties feared as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri district
