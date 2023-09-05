Bandra Fest: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory, check routes to avoid around Mount Mary Church

Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the upcoming Bandra Fair at Mount Mary Church to ensure the safety and convenience of the thousands of worshippers anticipated to attend the popular cathedral during the event. These traffic restrictions around the Mount Mary Church will be in effect from September 10 to September 17.

The traffic advisory was issued as a large number of visitors and worshippers are expected to congregate at Mount Mary Church during the Bandra Fair, also known as Bandra Festival.

Pradnya Jedge, DCP (HQ and Central), Traffic, M umba i, issued the traffic advisory on Monday, detailing the restrictions on traffic movement on several routes in Bandra.

One Way/No Entry Routes

Mount Mary Road will be closed to all types of vehicles, except for local residents with valid car passes issued by the police and emergency vehicles. This restriction will be in place from 6 hrs to 23 hrs.

Kane Road will be designated as ‘One Way’ for all vehicles, starting from its junction with Mount Mary Road to its junction with BJ Road. Access will only be granted to local residents with passes, and it will be a ‘No Entry’ zone from BJ Road.

Pereira Road will be one-way from East to West, with no entry allowed from BJ Road.

St. John Baptista Road will be closed to all vehicular traffic, except for local residents with special passes, from 6 hrs to 23 hrs.

At Carmel Church, the right turn will be closed for all types of vehicles.

No Parking/Halting in Bandra area

During the Bandra Fair, parking or halting of all types of vehicles, except for immediate passenger pick-up or drop-off purposes, will be strictly prohibited on both sides of the following roads daily between Saturday, September 10, and Sunday, September 17. Here are the roads on which parking and halting restrictions will be imposed: Mount Mary Road, Pereira Road, Kane Road, Hill Road (Between its junction with St. Paul's Road and Mehboob Studio junction), Mt. Camel Road, Chapel Road, John Baptist Road, St. Sebastian Road, Rebello Road, Dr Peter Dias Road, and St. Paul Road.