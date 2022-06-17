Balika Panchayat in 4 villages of Gujarat’s Kutch: All you need to know

In small villages of Gujarat’s Kutch district, girls are asserting their role in the society through a unique panchayat model called the “Balika Panchayat”. Members of the Balika Panchayat -- run by girls in the 11-21 age group -- assemble for meetings to talk about social issues and politics and work towards bringing a positive change in society.

On Thursday, one such Balika Panchayat was held in the Kutch district. Urmi Ahir, the 20-year-old sarpanch of a Balika Panchayat, told ANI that several girls participated in the meeting.

"As I am the sarpanch, the girls come to me with their issues and questions and I solve them. If I am not able to solve things at my end, I take it to the gram panchayat. For instance, if a girl is made to drop out from school, we talk to her parents and make sure that she re-joins. We deal with several social issues like girl education, child marriages and the dowry system," said Ahir.

The inception of Balika Panchayat and its objectives

The novel initiative of Balika Panchayat started in four villages of the Kutch district -- Kunaria, Maska, Motagua, and Vadsar -- about a year ago. The concept of Balika Panchayat -- a panchayat "of girls, by girls, and for girls" -- was floated by the women and child development welfare department of the Gujarat government under the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign.

The aim is to encourage the "social and political development of the girls" and also ensure their active participation in politics. Removing practices like child marriages and the dowry system from society are also among the stated missions of the Balika Panchayat initiative. It also focuses on the mental and physical health of girls and their nutritional requirements.

How is a Balika Panchayat elected?

Members of the Balika Panchayat, which runs parallel to the gram panchayat, are also elected after an intense campaigning process. In most cases, it becomes a closely contested affair as the entire village goes into poll mode. Girls who aspire to become members of the Balika Panchayat even carry out rallies and door-to-door campaigns.

Balika Panchayat at a national level

The concept has caught the attention of the Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani. On Women's Day, Irani accepted the idea to implement Balika Panchayat in other parts of the country. She even held a virtual meeting with the members of the Balika Panchayat in Kutch. According to Irani, implementing the Balika Panchayat model at a national level would allow girls to become a part of the decision-making process.