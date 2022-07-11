Baldev Singh was India's first Defence Minister, who played an important role in negotiations during the Partition of India in 1947. He represented the Punjabi Sikh community.

Early life

Singh was born on July 11, 1902, in the village of Dhummna in Ropar district of erstwhile Punjab province. His father, Sir Indra Singh, was a contractor who became a steel magnate in Jamshedpur. Baldev Singh studied in Ambala and at Khalsa College, Amritsar. After graduation, Singh started working in his father's steel factory in Jamshedpur. However, by mid-1930's Singh returned to Punjab and joined the Akali Party, accepting prominent Sikh leader Tara Singh as his life-long mentor.

In 1937, Baldev Singh contested and won the Punjab Provincial Assembly elections from the Ambala Northwest constituency. In 1942 Provincial elections, Singh played a crucial role in the formation of the coalition government between the Akali Party and the Union Muslim League. He served as the development minister of Punjab from 1942 to 1946.

Cripps Mission

Sardar Baldev Singh, Tara Singh, Sir Jogendra Singh and Sardar Ujjal Singh represented the Sikh community before the Cripps Mission, which was sent by the British War Cabinet to India in 1942 to offer Indians some form of self-governance. The mission, however, failed to make any progress as no political party could agree on the proposals.

Role in Partition negotiations

In 1946, Singh was called on to represent the Sikh community in the Cabinet Mission, where he opposed the partition of the country, calling for safeguards for religious minorities. Singh separately met the mission to seek special protection for Sikhs. In case of a Partition, Singh wanted re-demarcation of the boundaries of Punjab to ensure a balance of power for the Sikhs in rest of Punjab.

In 1946, the Sikhs rejected the Cabinet Mission proposal, which conceded mostly to the Muslim claim to autonomy. However, on Jawaharlal Nehru's request, the Panthic Pratinidhi Board retracted its boycott although reiterating that the mission was unjust to the Sikhs.

As a Sikh nominee, Baldev Singh joined the Cabinet headed by Jawaharlal Nehru on September 2, 1946. He was assigned the responsibility of the defence portfolio.

When the British government invited one representative from the Congress party, the Muslim League and the Sikh community to London for the final decision on India's independence, Sardar Baldev Singh was part of the negotiations along with Jawaharlal Nehru and Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

Although some British leaders hoped the Sikhs would stay with Pakistan, the Sikhs decided to stay with India rejecting all allurements by the Muslim League.

Later contributions

As the first defence minister in the interim government of India, Sardar Baldev Singh along with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel were responsible for managing security and relief efforts during Partition.

Baldev Singh died following a heart attack on June 29, 1961.