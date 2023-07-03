CNBC TV18
Balasore train crash: Probe agency report reveals multiple lapses including wrong signaling & previous inaction

Balasore train crash: Probe agency report reveals multiple lapses including wrong signaling & previous inaction

Balasore train crash: Probe agency report reveals multiple lapses including wrong signaling & previous inaction
By Dhananjay Khatri  Jul 3, 2023 10:27:12 PM IST (Published)

The reports had highlighted that officials had previously flagged flaws in the signalling system earlier and Balasore-like accidents had also been reported — though the scale of those accidents was nowhere close to that in Balasore. 

Commission of Railway Safety (CRS), investigating the dreadful Balasore railway crash which happened last month, in its inquiry has found that multi-level lapses led to the train tragedy which claimed 292 lives and left over 1000 injured, news agency PTI has reported.

While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is looking into the Odisha train accident, the CRS too carried out a probe. The CRS, which comes under Ministry of Civil Aviation, is the central government entity that looks into railway safety and investigates railway incidents.
CRS report found "wrong signalling" to be the main reason and flagged "lapses at multiple levels" in the signalling and telecommunication (S&T) department, according to PTI, and added that it could have been prevented if corrective measures were taken after red flags were raised earlier.
