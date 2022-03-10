Bajpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bajpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bajpur is an assembly constituency in the Udham Singh Nagar district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Bajpur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Bajpur was won by Yashpal Arya of the BJP. He defeated INC's Suneeta Tamta.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Yashpal Arya.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Yashpal Arya garnered 54,965 votes, securing 52.75 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 12,636 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.13 percent.

The total number of voters in the Bajpur constituency stands at 1,51,666 with 79,329 male voters and 72,333 female voters.