Bageshwar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bageshwar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bageshwar is an assembly constituency in the Bageshwar district, in the Kumaon region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Bageshwar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Almora Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Bageshwar was won by Chandan Ram Dass of the BJP. He defeated INC's Balkrishan.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Chandan Ram Dass.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Chandan Ram Dass garnered 33,792 votes, securing 50.08 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 14567 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 21.59 percent.

The total number of voters in the Bageshwar constituency stands at 118,311 with 60,028 male voters and 58,283 female voters.