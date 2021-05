One of the holiest shrines of Hindus, the Badrinath temple in the upper Himalayan region of Uttarakhand opened on Tuesday after winter break amid traditional rituals. The portals of the temple were opened by the chief priest Ishwar Prasad Namboodiri with rituals in a ceremony that took place at 4.15 am today.

The ceremony was attended by a limited number of people as the state is hit by the second wave of COVID-19. Even the Char Dham Yatra has been temporarily suspended in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus.

#WATCH | Portals of Uttarakhand's Badrinath temple open with rituals today pic.twitter.com/nYmnpoUJov — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

For the second consecutive year, the temple witnessed a simple, thinly-attended opening ceremony. The temple was decorated with around eight quintals of marigolds on the occasion.

With the opening of Badrinath, all the four Himalayan temples known as char dham are now open in Uttarakhand. Kedarnath opened on Monday while Yamunotri and Gangotri opened on May 14 and 15 respectively.