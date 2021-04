Way back in the 1890s, when India was grappling with a plague pandemic (an infectious bacterial disease), the government of British India took several measures to contain the spread among the population . One of those measures was a certificate of proof that the person carrying it had been inoculated. Such a document would allow the bearer to travel freely across the country, as it meant he or she was unlikely to transmit the disease.

This was very much like the 'vaccine passport' that is being talked about at present in the context of the COVID pandemic. With the pace of vaccinations having picked up globally, policymakers are of the view that giving greater freedom of movement to vaccinated people will help get the wheels of economic activity moving once again.

In the 1890s, the colonial government in India had mandated travellers to carry vaccine certificates and show them to the authorities on demand . But the move did not go down well with the local population, who felt that the certificate was primarily aimed at restricting their freedom to move about freely.

History of rejecting vaccine passports

The British government called Dr Waldemar Haffkine to India. He was the first scientist to create an effective vaccine and was tasked with stymying the plague outbreak in India .

He created the vaccine against plague and tested it on himself. When an outbreak broke out in a Mumbai jail, he tried them on the prisoners. The result of inoculation was positive and the vaccine was now ready for mass use.

However , by that time, the tensions between the government and the public were high.

In a move that fueled the tensions, the government passed the Epidemic Diseases Act. Among other things, the act gave officials free rein to implement public measures, which though well-intentioned, cause d great inconvenience to people.

Health officials forced plague patients out of their homes and burned down rat-infested buildings. They then mandated carrying vaccination certificates.

These measures set off ripples of protests throughout the country. When peaceful protests turned violent, people migrated to other regions where the colonial government was less effective.

Wherever these people went, they carried the infection with them. Alarmed by the steep rise in cases, the officials focused their attention on pilgrimage sites, which were the hotspots of infections. Soon after, it became compulsory for the pilgrims to carry a vaccination passport.

The decision was a result of negotiations between the government and other stakeholders, including the temple authorities . Not that it halted travel.

While the certificates were mandatory, the enforcement was lax. The sheer number of people moving within the country rendered the measures ineffective.

And if the officials inhibited movement, they risked inciting further migration and violence.

Thus the first experiment with the 'vaccine passport' turned out to be a flop.