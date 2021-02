She was known as the Nightingale of India. She was also the first woman to be appointed as the governor of an Indian state. And she nicknamed Bapu 'Mickey Mouse'. Born on February 13, 1879, Sarojini Naidu was more than just a political activist, lyricist, and poet.

After studying at Chennai’s University of Madras, Naidu went to the United Kingdom for higher studies. Upon her return, she joined India's freedom movement against the British in 1905. Two decades later, Naidu was appointed as the first Indian woman President of the Indian National Congress

Her birth anniversary is celebrated as the National Women's Day, marking the mighty figure that she was in India's struggle for freedom and the role she played in uplifting the status of women in our society.

The father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, gave her the title, "Nightingale of India", but did you know she, too, had a nickname for Bapu. Such was the friendship between Gandhi and Naidu that only she could tease him with monikers such as “chocolate-coloured Mickey Mouse” and “Little Man”, without disrespecting the man leading India's struggle for freedom.

Gandhi had, on several occasions, acknowledged that Naidu was the reason why women could participate in the movement, for she underlined the significance of "emancipation of women".

This excerpt from a 1932 letter that Gandhi wrote to Naidu is a testament to the relationship the two shared

"It may be that this is my last letter to you. I have always known and treasured your love. I think that I understood you when I first saw you and heard you at the Criterion (in London) in 1914.

"If I die I shall die in the faith that comrades like you, with whom God has blessed me, will continue the work of the country which is also fully the work of humanity in the same spirit in which it was begun,” Mahatma had written in an emotional letter.

It was at the Agakhan Palace detention camp where the two stayed for about 21 months and learnt a lot from each other. It was here that Naidu often referred to Mahatma Gandhi as "Mickey Mouse'', a name believed to have been affectionately given by British media because his ears stuck out like the cartoon character (Mickey Mouse).

On March 2, 1949, Naidu died after a heart attack at her Lucknow office in Uttar Pradesh.

On Saturday, India's Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to the "Nightingale", saying her contribution to the uplift and emancipation of women will be always remembered.