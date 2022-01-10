Backstory: Karim 'Lala' Telgi and the stamp paper scam

Abdul Karim Telgi was once a fruit seller at Karnataka’s Khanapur station, the city of his birth. As detailed by author Sanjay Singh in his authoritative book “Telgi Scam: Reporter's Diary", he helped his mother and two other brothers sell fruits to passengers on board trains that stopped at the station.

Little did anyone know that he would go on to mastermind one of the most audacious scams in India.

After a couple of nondescript jobs, Telgi moved to Saudi Arabia to realize his dreams to get rich quickly but returned soon after to Mumbai where he set himself up as a travel agent sending workers to the desert kingdom. Given his proclivities, it wasn’t ever going to be a kosher business and soon enough he was involved in a racket involving getting fake immigration clearance documents for labourers looking for work in the Gulf countries. In 1991, he had his first brush with the law when the Mumbai Police arrested the man, known by now as Karim Lala, on charges of forgery and cheating.

In jail, Telgi found an accomplice in what would be his future racket, fake stamp papers, which were perennially in short supply throughout the country and were therefore in great demand. After serving his sentence, Telgi came out and acquired a license for the business in 1994. Next, he picked up machinery that had been decommissioned by the Nashik Security press, to print the stamp papers.

Over the next 7-8 years, Telgi set up an operation to print counterfeit stamp papers using similar machinery bought at government auctions. These fake stamp papers along with other associated material like judicial court fee stamps, notarial stamps and even share transfer certificates were then sold to institutional buyers at heavy discounts. Telgi’s customers were not innocent common people but included banks, insurance companies and brokerage firms.

The scam wasn’t possible without the collusion of officials in government departments. Telgi kept them happy while building himself a vast fortune that comprised dozens of properties across the country.

A regular at one of the dance bars in Mumbai’s Grant Road area he is rumoured to have blown up lakhs in one night on one of the dancers he had taken a fancy to for her close resemblance to a famous Bollywood star. It was a minor vice that came back to haunt him when in 2002 he tested positive for HIV.

By this time Telgi's counterfeit operation was also unravelling with agencies beginning investigations into his racket and filing several cases in various states against him. Arrested in 2001 from Ajmer, in 2007 he was sentenced to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment in the fake stamp paper scam estimated to have been worth Rs 20,000 crores. Sent to Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru he died of multiorgan failure in October 2017.

Ironically, a year after his death, the Nashik sessions court acquitted Telgi and six others in the fake stamp paper case in the absence of "solid evidence" against them.