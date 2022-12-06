Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: Nearly 1,500 police, armed constabulary and paramilitary force personnel were deployed and traffic restrictions were enforced near Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple and Shahi Masjid Idgah in the temple town

Security was beefed up in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh after the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha called for reciting Hanuman Chalisa inside Shahi Masjid Idgah on Tuesday. The organisation had called for the recitation to mark the anniversary of the Babri Mosque demolition.

However, the district police chief asserted that "no new tradition or ritual" would be allowed. Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the law and order situation would not be allowed to be disturbed. "A strict watch is also being kept on social media too," he added.

Nearly 1,500 police, armed constabulary, and paramilitary force personnel were deployed and traffic restrictions were enforced near Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple and Shahi Masjid Idgah in the temple town, officials were quoted by PTI as saying earlier. Only school vehicles and ambulances were given an exemption, they said.

Despite the tight security, an Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha leader allegedly made an attempt to recite Hanuman Chalisa at the Shahi Masjid Idgah on the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex. He was arrested, police said.

"The police arrested the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha's Agra region in-charge Saurabh Sharma when he was making an attempt to go towards the Idgah mosque on the complex," Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Martandey Singh was quoted as saying.

Police said seven-eight other leaders of the organisation were also detained in their houses under different police stations of the city.

They said the Mahasabha's president Rajshri Chaudhary and treasurer Dinesh Sharma were not among those confined at their homes, and that there was no information from the police about the two.

The Babri Masjid demolition | What happened on December 6, 1992

From the idol of Ram Lalla being found inside the mosque in December 1949, followed by the filing of the first couple of pleas in the case pertaining to the demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992, the Ayodhya dispute has long been a part of political discourse in the country.

The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished by 'Kar Sevaks' on December 6, 1992. The incident triggered riots for several months, leaving nearly 2,000 people dead across the country. Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including LK Advani, were accused in the demolition case.

In 2001, a Special CBI court dropped proceedings against Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti, Bal Thackeray, and others. In 2022, the CBI moved the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High court order in the mosque demolition case, which said there was no merit in its revision petition, News 18 reported

In March 2017, the Supreme Court decided to examine the appeal against dropping of conspiracy charge against the accused including Advani, Joshi, and Bharti in the case related to the demolition of Babri Masjid in the disputed Ram janmabhoomi in Ayodhya in 1992.

In a landmark verdict in 2019, the Supreme Court granted the entire disputed land in Ayodhya to the deity Ram Lalla, directing the government to allot an alternative five-acre plot for a mosque in Ayodhya.

In 2020, a special CBI court acquitted all 32 accused, including BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The court dismissed charges of criminal conspiracy against leaders of the VHP and RSS, noting that they were instead trying to protect themselves and the masjid from a section of the agitated Kar Sewaks, News 18 reported.

(With inputs from agencies, News 18)